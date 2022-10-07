Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released; know step-by-step process to download it

    Candidates who have registered for the IBPS PO examination can access their admit cards at www.ibps.in. The deadline for downloading the admit card is October 16. The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card will only be available online.

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 8:26 PM IST

    The admit card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates registered for the IBPS PO examination can access their admit card from the official website, www.ibps.in. The deadline for downloading the admit card is October 16.

    Candidates must remember that downloading the admit card is required. No candidate can enter the examination hall without a hall ticket. The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card will only be available online. There are no other options for obtaining the hall ticket.

    In the month of October, the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2022 will be held. According to reports, the exam will be held on October 15, 16, and 22, 2022. The IBPS Prelims PO exam will be worth 100 marks. The examination will last one hour and will be divided into three sections. Candidates must answer questions from the English section and demonstrate their reasoning ability.

    Know steps to download the IBPS PO admit card 2022:

    1) Go to the official website, ibps.in

    2) Click on the 'CRP-PO/MTs-XII' admit card link

    3) Fill in your registration no, roll no, date of birth and Submit

    4) IBPS PO prelims admit card will appear on the screen

    5) Download and take a printout

