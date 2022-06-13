Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HPBOSE Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board likely to announce class 10th, 12th results soon; Check dates here

    The HP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 is scheduled to be announced by the end of this week or the fourth week of June.

    HPBOSE Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board likely to announce class 10th, 12th results soon; Check dates here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 is likely to be released soon by the HP Board of School Education, HPBOSE. The HPBOSE Result 2022 for classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to be issued by the end of this week, following reports. Students may read on for the most recent information and potential dates for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2022.

    HPBOSE Results 2022, as per analysis, were supposed to be released on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Following media reports, the HP Board will announce the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 and HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 before the end of the week. According to reports, the HPBOSE 10th and 12th class results have been postponed due to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Dharamshala.

    According to the recent information, PM Modi will visit Dharamshala from June 16 to June 18, 2022. The HP Board of School Education is expected to announce the HP Board Result 2022 for the 10 and 12 grades from June 18 to June 20, 2022, based on this timeframe.

    The class 12 Results are scheduled to be released before the class 10 Results by HPBOSE. According to previous years' trends, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 will be released first, followed by the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 a few days later. Students should be aware, however, that the HP Board may release both classes' results at the same time.

    Students will be able to view their HPBOSE Result 2022 by roll number on the board's official website, hpbose.org after it is issued. HP Board Result 2022 is now slated to be released in the fourth week of June.

    Also Read: HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: ‘Result declaration under process’; how to check marksheets

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    Also Read: HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result likely to be declared on July 15, Know websites, other details - adt

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result likely to be declared on June 15, Know websites, other details

    JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card likely to be released today know how to download gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 admit card likely to be released today; know how to download

    HBSE result 2022 Haryana Board to announce Class 10 Class 12 results soon Details here gcw

    HBSE result 2022: Haryana Board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results soon; Details here

    RBSE 2022 Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today details here gcw

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today; details here

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check - adt

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check

    Recent Stories

    Spider-Man robot crashes during a performance at Disney's Avengers campus; Here's what happened next - gps

    Spider-Man robot crashes during a performance at Disney’s Avengers campus; Here’s what happened next

    NBA national basketball association: Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis - Have not shot a basketball since maybe April 5-krn

    NBA: Anthony Davis - 'Haven't shot a basketball since maybe April 5'

    Delhi Police prepares for Rahul Gandhi s ED appearance gcw

    Delhi Police prepares for Rahul Gandhi’s ED appearance

    Rupee hits new all time low slides past 78 29 per US Dollar for first time gcw

    Rupee hits new all-time low, slides past 78.29 per US Dollar for first time

    Who is Siddhanth Kapoor Shakti Kapoor reacts to son alleged drug consumption drb

    Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? Shakti Kapoor reacts to son’s alleged drug consumption

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon