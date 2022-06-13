HPBOSE Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board likely to announce class 10th, 12th results soon; Check dates here

The HP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 is scheduled to be announced by the end of this week or the fourth week of June.

Himachal Pradesh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 is likely to be released soon by the HP Board of School Education, HPBOSE. The HPBOSE Result 2022 for classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to be issued by the end of this week, following reports. Students may read on for the most recent information and potential dates for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2022.

HPBOSE Results 2022, as per analysis, were supposed to be released on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Following media reports, the HP Board will announce the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 and HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 before the end of the week. According to reports, the HPBOSE 10th and 12th class results have been postponed due to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Dharamshala.

According to the recent information, PM Modi will visit Dharamshala from June 16 to June 18, 2022. The HP Board of School Education is expected to announce the HP Board Result 2022 for the 10 and 12 grades from June 18 to June 20, 2022, based on this timeframe.

The class 12 Results are scheduled to be released before the class 10 Results by HPBOSE. According to previous years' trends, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 will be released first, followed by the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 a few days later. Students should be aware, however, that the HP Board may release both classes' results at the same time.

Students will be able to view their HPBOSE Result 2022 by roll number on the board's official website, hpbose.org after it is issued. HP Board Result 2022 is now slated to be released in the fourth week of June.

