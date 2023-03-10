HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2023 commence on March 11; know date sheet, other important details

Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Class 2023: The first day of the HP Board Class 10 examinations will begin tomorrow with the Hindi paper, followed by the mathematics paper on March 13 and the Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu papers on March 15. The HP Board Class 10th Exam will be held between 8:45 am to noon.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will begin the term 2 Class 10 final examinations on Saturday, March 11. The first day of the HP Board Class 10 examinations will begin tomorrow with the Hindi paper, followed by the mathematics paper on March 13 and the Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu papers on March 15. The tests will take place from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm.

The board has placed CCTV cameras in Class 10 exam halls to monitor cheating, and unfair means students use on exam days. Students must bring their HPBOSE Admit Cards from school and meticulously fill out the answer booklet with details from their HPBOSE 10th hall ticket.

HP Board 10th Class 2023: know the date sheet

1) March 11, 2023 - Hindi

2) March 13, 2023 - Mathematics

3) March 15, 2023 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

4) March 17, 2023 - Social Science

5) March 20, 2023 - English

6) March 22, 2023 - Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics. NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Plumber

7) March 24, 2023 - Science and Technology

8) March 25, 2023 - Home Science

9) March 27, 2023 - Computer Science

10) March 28, 2023 - Vocal Music

11) March 29, 2023- Instrumental Music

12) March 31, 2023 - Financial Literacy

Also Read: Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today; result to be out soon

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23