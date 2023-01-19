Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    GUJCET 2023: Candidates who have yet to apply for the exam can do so at gujcet.gseb.org. The registration began on January 6, 2023. The Gujarat board is holding the GUJCET 2023 examination for HSC Science students in the A, B, and AB groups. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB or GSHSEB) will close the online registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Candidates who have yet to apply for the exam can do so at gujcet.gseb.org. The registration period began on January 6, 2023.

    According to the recent updates, Candidates taking the GUJCET 2023 must have completed their class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or institution. The Gujarat board is holding the GUJCET 2023 examination for HSC Science students in the A, B, and AB groups.

    GUJCET 2023: know application fees
    Candidates who are eligible and intend to take the GUJCET 2023 exam must pay Rs 300 as an application fee via the SBI e-Pay System, which accepts debit cards, credit cards, net banking, and payments made at any SBI branch across the country.

    GUJCET 2023: know the steps to apply 
    1) Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
    2) On the homepage, click on the GUJCET registration link 
    3) Key in the required details
    4) Complete the application form and upload the required documents 
    5) Make the payment and submit
    6) Download and print a hard copy 

    Visit the official website for the most up-to-date information on the entrance exam.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
