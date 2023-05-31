GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board announces Class 12th results; here's how to check your marks

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2023: Students will have to key in their registration number or roll number, email id and his/ her name to check their Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce Result at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board result will also be available via WhatsApp.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared class 12th arts and commerce result. Students from Gujarat Board can access their results from the official website of the board, gseb.org. On the GSEB results website, candidates must enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details in order to get the state 12th board arts and commerce results.

Here's how you can check your results:

Step 1: Open the board website tab on the GSHSEB's official website, gseb.org.

Step 2: Select the 'Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link for Science/Arts stream or GUJCET 2023 result' link.

Step 3: Fill up the blanks with the necessary login information, such as your roll number.

Step 4: Select "Submit" from the menu.

Step 5: The screen will display your GSHSEB Class 12 result 2023.

Step 6: Save the outcome to your computer or print a copy for your records.

How to check via DigiLocker:

First, download the Digilocker app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Then, Register for an account with your Aadhaar information.

In third step, enter your cellphone number to get into the app.

Next, In the 'Results' area, pick GSEB Board, then click on the '12th Result' option.

Input your GSEB seat number in step five.

Step 6: Analyse your marks by topic for the Arts or Commerce Stream.

Students in the Gujarat Board who are dissatisfied with their grades may request a reevaluation. To be active on gseb.org, applicants must complete out an online application form. Rechecking the GSEB 12th grade result in 2023 costs Rs 100 per subject and may be completed online using a credit card, debit card, demand draughts, or net banking.

