Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board announces Class 12th results; here's how to check your marks

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2023: Students will have to key in their registration number or roll number, email id and his/ her name to check their Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce Result at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board result will also be available via WhatsApp.

    GSEB HSC Result 2023 Gujarat Board announces Class 12th Arts Commerce here is how to check your marks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared class 12th arts and commerce result. Students from Gujarat Board can access their results from the official website of the board, gseb.org. On the GSEB results website, candidates must enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details in order to get the state 12th board arts and commerce results.

    Here's how you can check your results: 

    Step 1: Open the board website tab on the GSHSEB's official website, gseb.org.

    Step 2: Select the 'Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link for Science/Arts stream or GUJCET 2023 result' link.

    Step 3: Fill up the blanks with the necessary login information, such as your roll number.

    Step 4: Select "Submit" from the menu.

    Step 5: The screen will display your GSHSEB Class 12 result 2023.

    Step 6: Save the outcome to your computer or print a copy for your records.

    How to check via DigiLocker: 

    First, download the Digilocker app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

    Then, Register for an account with your Aadhaar information.

    In third step, enter your cellphone number to get into the app.

    Next, In the 'Results' area, pick GSEB Board, then click on the '12th Result' option.

    Input your GSEB seat number in step five.

    Step 6: Analyse your marks by topic for the Arts or Commerce Stream.

    Students in the Gujarat Board who are dissatisfied with their grades may request a reevaluation. To be active on gseb.org, applicants must complete out an online application form. Rechecking the GSEB 12th grade result in 2023 costs Rs 100 per subject and may be completed online using a credit card, debit card, demand draughts, or net banking.
     

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CHSE Odisha Board 12th result 2023 HSE Plus Two science commerce results to be announced today here is how to check gcw

    CHSE Odisha Board 12th result 2023: HSE Plus Two results to be announced today; here's how to check

    BIG Decision! 'Khalistan', 'Separate Sikh Nation' dropped from NCERT Class 12 book; check details AJR

    BIG Decision! 'Khalistan', 'Separate Sikh Nation' dropped from NCERT Class 12 book; check details

    Indian Navy invites applications for 2023 Agniveer vacancies know eligibility criteria how to apply fees and more gcw

    Indian Navy invites applications for Agniveer vacancies; Know eligibility criteria, how to apply & fees

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in AJR

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared Class 12th result out Konkan division takes top spot pass percentage gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared: Konkan division takes top spot with 96.01% pass percentage

    Recent Stories

    wrestling Minor girl uncle claims protesting wrestlers misleading his family, using them to frame WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    'Minor' girl's uncle claims protesting wrestlers misleading his family, using them to frame WFI chief

    North Korea spy satellite crashes into sea vows next launch soon gcw

    North Korea's spy satellite 'crashes into sea', vows next launch 'soon'

    Kerala minor who allegedly committed suicide in religious school was sexually abused 6 months earlier autopsy report out anr

    Kerala minor who allegedly committed suicide in religious school was sexually abused 6 months earlier: Autopsy

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites vma

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites

    Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Project K? Actor to play villain in Nag Ashwin's film? Read more RBA

    Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Project K? Actor to play villain in Nag Ashwin's film? Read more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon