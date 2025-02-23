GATE 2025 Answer Key: Check the tentative dates for the release of GATE 2025 answer key on gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Answer Key: The wait for the GATE exam answer key may soon be over, with the provisional answer key expected to be released within the next day or two. It could be made available as early as today or by February 24, 2025. This timeline aligns with last year's GATE exam, which was held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. After the exam was over, the provisional answer key was released on February 19, 2024, last year. If this trend is followed then the answer key may be released soon,

GATE 2025 Answer Key expected soon

Candidates should note that no official announcement has been made yet regarding the release of the answer key. Therefore, it’s important to regularly check the official website for accurate and timely updates. Since the last day of the examination was held on February 16, 2025, and six days have passed since then, it is expected that the answer key link will be activated on the seventh or eighth day after the exam, which would be around February 23 or 24, 2025. However, this is still an anticipation and should be confirmed through official sources.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: check steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of GATE Exam Answer Key 2025.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials if required. After this, the answer key of the exam 2025 will be displayed.

The results will be announced after the objection process on the GATE exam answer key is completed. The final results will be released in March 2025. It will be made available on the official website. Candidates will be able to check it by entering the required details on the portal

