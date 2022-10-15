Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees extended till October 16; check details

    Candidates can now register for the GATE 2023 exam by paying the late fee until October 16. Previously, the deadline for completing the online application form was October 14, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GATE 2023 can fill out the application form on the official website with a late fee of Rs 500.

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration deadline. Candidates can now register for the GATE 2023 exam by paying the late fee until October 16, on Sunday. Previously, the deadline for completing the online application form was October 14, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GATE 2023 can fill out the application form on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, with a late fee of Rs 500.

     

    The dates of GATE 2023 are February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The GATE 2023 exam will consist of 29 papers. Aspirants can appear in one or up to two GATE 2023 papers. IIT Kanpur offers 82 paper combinations. Candidates appearing in two subject papers must have a primary choice of paper as their default choice, and their second choice of paper must be from the pre-defined two-paper combination list.

    Candidates in their final year of an undergraduate degree programme or who have already completed one are eligible to take the GATE 2023 exam. Candidates holding BDS, BVSc, and BSc (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry) degrees are also eligible to take the exam. The application fee (including the late fee) for general category candidates and foreign nationals is Rs 2,200 per paper. Female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates must pay a Rs 1,350 application fee (including the late fee).

    Know the list of documents required for GATE 2023: 
    1) Photograph of the candidate
    2) Signature of the candidate
    3) Category certificate (if required)
    4) PwD certificate (if required)
    5) Photo ID is required

    Know the steps to fill out the application form for GATE 2023:
    1) Visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in
    2) Go to the 'Login' tab and create a new username and password
    3) Login again with the generated credentials and complete the GATE application form
    4) Cross-check information and upload scanned images of required documents
    5) Pay the application fee and save it
    6) Make a copy of your GATE 2023 application form for future use

