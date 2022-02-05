  • Facebook
    GATE 2022: COVID guidelines, documents required and other details you need to know

    GATE 2022 will be held on February 6, 12, and 13 in two sessions, 9 am to noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, beginning from February 5. IIT Kharagpur has already distributed the GATE 2022 admit card and a set of exam day instructions that must be followed throughout the tests.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Following the Supreme Court's rejection to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, the test is being held as scheduled by IIT Kharagpur.  GATE 2022 will be held on February 6, 12, and 13 in two sessions, 9 am to noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pmpm, beginning from February 5. IIT Kharagpur has already distributed the GATE 2022 admit card and a set of exam day instructions that must be followed throughout the tests.

    Here's a list of instructions that candidates to keep in mind while appearing for GATE 2022: 

    • Candidates are recommended to arrive at the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the start time to minimize congestion and last-minute panic. 
    • Candidates must check in to their designated system 30 minutes before the exam start time.
    • No candidate will be allowed to appear in the GATE 2022 unless they have a valid admit card in printed form. The admission should be printed on an A4 piece of paper. 
    • Candidates must bring the original identity card used to register for GATE 2022.
    • Candidates having a body temperature of more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit must take the exam in an isolation room at the exam centre. 
    • During the exam, all relevant COVID-19 criteria, such as wearing a mask and keeping social distance, must be observed.
    • No items other than a mask, glove, sanitiser, pen or pencil, clear water bottle, and exam-related documentation such as an admission card or ID card are permitted in the test hall. 
    • Each candidate will be given a virtual scientific calculator. The use of any personal electronic device (phone, smartwatch, or physical calculator) is prohibited. 
    • In case of delay, no extra time shall be given to complete the paper.

