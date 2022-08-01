Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Factcheck: NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    The fake "public notice" claimed that the NTA would be conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. It further claimed that the Computer Based test had been postponed due to certain reasons and that the new dates would be notified shortly on the NTA website.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 2:22 PM IST

    The government has called out fake news being circulated on social media and messaging platforms, claiming that the National Testing Agency has postponed the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination for Junior Research Fellowship.

    The government clarification came after a number of exam aspirants received a "Public Notice" claiming that examinations for the remaining subjects had been postponed.

    Also Read: IRCTC website back online after maintenance; 103 trains cancelled

    The fake "public notice" claimed that the NTA would be conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. It further claimed that the Computer Based test had been postponed due to certain reasons and that the new dates would be notified shortly on the NTA website.

    The fake "public notice" advised candidates to be in touch with the NTA "website" for the latest updates or reach out to the NTA help desk at 40759000.

    Hours after the fake notice triggered panic, the National Testing Agency clarified that it had not issued any such directives and that a fake notice was being circulated in its name.

    The Fellowship programme, which is aimed at National Science and Technology Human Resource Development, is awarded annually to candidates who have qualified in the test conducted by CSIR twice a year in June and December. The maximum age of the candidate for a Junior research fellowship is 28 years. The upper age limit is further relaxed for candidates from category candidates.

    The question papers are based on five subjects. These include:

    * Chemical Sciences

    * Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

    * Life Sciences

    * Mathematical Sciences

    * Physical Sciences

    Also Read: Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 2:22 PM IST
