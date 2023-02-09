Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to commence today; deadline ends on March 12

    CUET 2023: The registration process for CUET UG 2023 will commence tonight, and the application deadline is March 12, 2023. Interested candidates should visit the official website at cuet samarth.ac.in. 

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) registration process will commence on Thursday, February 9. Candidates who wish to apply for the CUET UG 2023 Exam should visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "The online submission of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) application form for admission to undergraduate programmes will begin tonight. The deadline for applications is March 12, 2023." Additionally, he said that the CUET UG Exam would be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

     

    CUET UG 2023: know how to regsiter
    1) Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in
    2) Click on the 'CUET UG 2023 Registration' link on the homepage
    3) On a new page, register yourself
    4) Login with new credentials and complete the form
    5) Upload all required documents 
    6) Review the details and then make the payment
    7) Now, submit the form and take a print for further use

    CUET UG 2023: know important dates
    1) February 9, 2023 - The registration process commences
    2) March 12, 2023 - Deadline to apply
    3) April 30, 2023 - CUET UG exam city slip
    4) May second week - CUET UG admit card
    5) May 21 to March 10, 2023 - CUET UG exam date
    6) To be announced soon - CUET UG results

    In March of last year, the University Grants Commission said that undergraduate admissions in all central universities would be conducted through a common entrance test rather than based on class 12 grades.

    The CUET UG 2023 Exam is held for undergraduate admissions at India's central and state universities. Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Central University of Karnataka, Jamia Millia Islamia, and many more universities conduct their admission through this exam. Candidates can apply for the CUET UG Exam on the official website once registration begins.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
