    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today; here's how to download it

    When the CUET UG 2022 Admission Card is issued, the login link will be made accessible on the CUET website. Candidates must input the required information, including their name, registration number, security pin, and captcha, in order to view and download their admit cards.

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today here s how to download it gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admission cards will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, August 1, for the Phase II applicants. Once available, registered candidates can go the CUET UG website at cuet.samarth.ac.in to get their hall tickets. The CUET-UG second phase examinations will be administered by NTA on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 20. 

    Also Read | KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test

    Here's how to download the admit card

    Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official CUET website.
    Step 2: Select the student login link on the homepage.
    Step 3: To login, provide your application number and birthdate.
    Step 4: Links to the city intimation slip and admission card will be visible.
    Step 5: Download both and store them for later use.

    The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Phase 2 will provide vital exam instructions along with information like the candidate's name, roll number, test day, time, and location. From August 4, 2022 to August 20, 2022, the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 will be held in two shifts: morning and afternoon.

    Also Read | NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key today; Here's how to check

    Exams for Phase I were given on July 15, 16, 19, and 20. On the first day of the first phase, there were several technological problems, and some students claimed that the NTA changed their exam locations at the last minute. Confusion resulted, and several students were unable to take their exam. The UGC has stated, however, that students who skipped their test would not be given a second chance.

