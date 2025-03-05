CSIR NET Dec 2024 Answer Key: CSIR NET answer key to be available soon on csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET December 2024 answer key expected soon! Learn how to download, raise objections, and understand the cutoff marks for qualification.

Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

CSIR NET Answer Key: CSIR NET December 2024 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 28, March 1 and 2. The answer key is released by NTA within 10 days of the completion of the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the UGC CSIR NET answer key will be made available for download by NTA soon. When the answer key is released, the candidates appearing in the exam can download it by entering the login details.

CSIR NET Answer Key: Raising Objections 

After the release of the CSIR NET answer key, candidates can review and verify their responses. If they find any discrepancies or are unsatisfied with any answer, they can raise objections within the specified deadline. To register an objection, the candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question.

CSIR NET Final Answer Key

The objections filed by the candidates will be resolved by a team of experts constituted by NTA. The candidate whose objection is found to be correct will be awarded marks. The result of all the candidates will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

CSIR NET answer key: Steps to download 

•    As soon as the UGC CSIR NET answer key is released, visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in/.
•    On the home page of the website, click on the answer key link in the latest news.
•    After this, you will have to enter the application number, date of birth and the given security pin and submit it.
•    Now the answer key will open on the screen from where you will be able to check it and register your objection on it.

CSIR NET answer key: cutoff marks to qualify

The result will be prepared and declared by NTA on the basis of the final answer key. After the result is released, the candidates who appeared in the exam can check it on the official website. Please note that no candidate will be informed about the result personally. To pass the CSIR NET exam, candidates must obtain the minimum cutoff marks. The cutoff percentage will be declared separately by NTA according to the category.

