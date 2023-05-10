CGBSE Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th result today at cgbse.nic.in

The students who took the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board exams 2023 can check and download their marksheet from the official website-- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, once the result is published.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will on Wednesday (May 10) declare the Class 10th and Class 12th results for 2022-23 academic session. It is reportedly said that the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 will be announced at 12 noon by the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam through a press conference.

The students who took the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board exams 2023 can check and download their marksheet from the official website-- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, once the result is published.

Students will have to enter their roll number to access the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023. The CGBSE 10th Class exams were held from March 2 to March 24, 2023, while the Class 12th board exams were held from January 10 to January 31, 2023.

Here's how to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023' link.

Enter your roll number in the given space and click on view result tab.

The CGBSE Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.