CBSE to release admit cards for Class 10th, 12th on November 9

The Central Board of Secondary Education will issue admission cards for classes 10 and 12 on November 9. While the class 10 examinations begin on November 30, the class 12 examinations start on December 1. Minor subject examinations for the 10th board will start on November 16, while minor subject exams for the 12th board will begin on November 17.

The first term exam will cover 50% of the subject and include questions in the MCQ style. Students will be given a customised OMR form to fill out to mark their responses. The term one examinations will last 90 minutes for each paper.

The exam will start at 11:30 a.m. The CBSE will assign city coordinators and observers at all test centres. There will be one observer for every 500 pupils. The term-1 examinations are considered critical because "if the term-2 exams are not held owing to the COVID-19 scenario, then the result would be declared based on term-1 exams," the board previously stated.

CBSE provides 114 topics for students in class 12 and 75 subjects for students in class 10. CBSE will only organise examinations for main (topics taught in all schools) subjects.

According to an official statement from CBSE, the board is attempting to allocate students to their schools as exam centres to minimise travel time. Exam centres will be given in their immediate neighbourhood to provide the least amount of travel for regular students and students who have registered in open mode. Students who live in a city other than where their schools are located will also be able to ask for a change in exam location.

