    CBSE releases Class 10th, 12th admit cards, students can change centres till Nov 10 & more

     Students may use the test centre changing facility for theoretical examinations, but they must take practical exams at their institutions. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 4:08 PM IST
    According to the Central Board of Secondary Education, the term-1 board examinations for classes 10, 12, and 13 will commence on November 16, 2021. Because many students are now residing outside of the city where their school is located, the board has granted such students the ability to alter their exam city for forthcoming board examinations. Students residing in another city owing to COVID-19 will be eligible to alter their examination centre until November 10, 2021. Students may use the test centre changing facility for theoretical examinations, but they must take practical exams at their institutions. Students must submit their request to modify the location of their exam by November 10 at midnight.

    Students will be allowed to select just one city for both theoretical and practical tests. It will not be possible to have two independent centres, one for theory and one for practicals.

    The city should be carefully selected since no changes will be permitted once the School has submitted a request. The board will not accept submissions outside of the time mentioned earlier frame. After receiving student requests, schools must upload the requests to the CBSE system by November 12 at 11:59 p.m.

    Also Read | CBSE to release Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2022: Term 1 timings, where to check

    Last year, CBSE launched the roll number finder online to allow students to quickly get their board exam roll numbers without visiting their schools. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, schools were shuttered, and board examinations were cancelled. However, the findings of pupils assessed using an alternate technique had to be verified using roll numbers. The CBSE roll number finding webpage was created for this reason.

    Here's a step-by-step guide how you can download the admit card:

    • Navigate to the CBSE roll number lookup webpage.
    • Select the appropriate class by clicking on it.
    • Enter the information
    • Please provide the information.
    • Obtain the roll number

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 exams in November-December; check exam pattern, revised syllabus

