CBSE CTET admit card 2023 released; Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

CTET Admit Card 2023 download link is now available. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued CTET admit card. Candidates appearing for the CTET exams can download the admit card on the official website i.e. on ctet.nic.in.

The CTET test will be given on August 20 in OMR-based (offline) mode, the CBSE has stated. The pre-admit card, which contains information about the candidates' assigned examination cities, is currently posted online. Pre-admit cards are not admit cards, it is vital to remember this. The CTET Admit Card with detailed description of examination centers will be uploaded on CBSE's website on 18 August, CBSE has said.

The CTET exams will be held two shifts. The first shift exams will be held from 9.30 am-12 pm while the shift 2 exams will be held from 2.30 pm-5 pm.

Here's how you can download your admit card:

Visit the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Now choose the "CTET Admit card" link that has been activated.

Use the necessary credentials to log in.

On the screen, your CTET admit card will show up.

For later use, download and print the page.

Candidates must bring their admission cards with them to the testing location.

Speaking of the exams, there are two papers for CTET. Candidates who want to teach classes I through V should take Paper I, while those who want to teach courses VI through VIII should take Paper II. Candidates who want to teach at both levels (classes I through V and classes VI through VIII) must show up for both exams. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format is used for all of the questions in the CTET, and applicants are required to choose the best response out of the available four options.