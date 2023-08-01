CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 12 supplementary results OUT on cbseresults.nic.in

To access and download their results, students need to provide essential details, including their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. This information will facilitate a seamless and secure retrieval of their performance in the supplementary exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 1) announced the much-awaited CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 or the Supplementary exam results. Aspiring students can now check their outcomes on the official websites of the board: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

To access and download their results, students need to provide essential details, including their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. This information will facilitate a seamless and secure retrieval of their performance in the supplementary exams.

With the results now accessible online, students can discover their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. It is a moment of anticipation and hope for those who appeared in the compartment exams, and the CBSE's timely declaration brings clarity and closure to this phase of their academic journey.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam details:

The Class 10 Compartment exams took place from July 17 to 22, while the Class 12 exams were conducted on July 17, culminating a crucial phase for students seeking to improve their academic standing.

Following the conventional practice, the announcement of results is expected within 10-15 days after the completion of the examinations. This time frame has become a standard practice, ensuring that students can swiftly access their performance outcomes and make informed decisions for their future endeavors.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2023:

To check the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment results, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Login to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Click on the Class 10th and 12th results.

Step 4. Provide your login credentials and submit.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save the page for future reference.