    CBSE Class 12 term 1 exam begins; here's everything you need to know

    This year, CBSE has revised its test structure and has opted to offer two board exams in offline mode. Take a look at the rules and regulations which students need to follow.

    CBSE Class 12 term 1 exam begins today heres everything you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 9:52 AM IST
    Class 12 term 1 examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Education begin today, November 16. Students will take entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness courses on the first day of the test. Because this is a minor topic, not all students will take the exam. This year, CBSE has revised its test structure and has opted to offer two board exams in offline mode. The board has said that the term 1 examinations would be multiple-choice, whereas the term 2 exams will be subjective. It has also separated the subjects into minor and major categories.

    Here are some tips that students should keep in mind before appearing for the exam:

    • The CBSE class 12 term 1 test will be in MCQ style. Students will be handed OMR papers on which to write their responses. Students should fill out the OMR page with a black or blue ballpoint pen. 
    • Exams will be given on 50% of the syllabus. The exam will last 90 minutes and will begin at 11:30 a.m. Students will be allowed 20 minutes to peruse the question paper. 
    • To prevent the last-minute rush, students should arrive at the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam. If a student fails to produce their admit card at the exam centre for whatever reason, they will not be allowed to take the exam.
    • Students have been urged to wear a face mask, carry sanitisers, and maintain social distance in light of the Covid scenario. Students are not permitted to bring electronic devices into the test room.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam: How will those unable to attend Term 1 tests score marks? Details here

    According to the CBSE date sheet 2021, the minor subject test will begin on November 16, and the major subject exam will start on December 1. The board test for 114 topics in Class 12 will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 10:42 AM IST
