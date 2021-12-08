CAT 2021 answer key released at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to download and more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the answer key for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021 at iimcat.ac.in. Those who sat the test on November 28 can get the answer key by entering their CAT 2021 registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. The CAT 2021 answer key will assist students in calculating their likely percentile and planning appropriately. They can also object if they have any. The objection management tab would be available from December 8 at 10 a.m. through December 11 at 5 p.m. It should be remembered that the objections will only be entertained for a limited time. No additional requests in this respect will be accepted once the objection window has ended.

The CAT 2021 answer key is accessible at iimcat.ac.in for all three slots. Candidates will be allowed three to four days to express any objections to the tentative answer. After examining the complaints filed by applicants in the provisional answer key, IIM Ahmedabad will announce the results and final answer keys.

Here's how to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the CAT 2021 website.

Step 2: Those who took the exam must go to the official website and click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: After clicking on the appropriate link, users will be led to a new page to enter their login information.

Step 4: The CAT 2021 answer key will be accessible for each slot separately. As a result, examinees will need to choose their time slot and download the answer key.

Step 5: Once downloaded, applicants can compare their answers to determine their likely percentile.

The CAT 2021 results are expected to be released in the first week of January 2022. Candidates that achieve the minimum needed percentile will be contacted by IIMs based on their performance. Based on their CAT results, aspirants can also apply to other management institutes.