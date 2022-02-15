CTET 2021: CBSE expected to announce results today; know all details

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be available on the CBSE CTET official website, ctet.nic.in, after it is released. The test was held at various exam sites across India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will release the CTET Result 2021 for the December session on February 15, 2022. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be available on the CBSE CTET official website, ctet.nic.in, after it is released. The test was held at various exam sites across India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022. On February 1, 2022, the Board issued the answer key. The objection link for answer keys was enabled till February 4, 2022.

Here's a step-by-step guide to calculate your marks:

Step 1: Navigate to CTET's official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the result link.

Step 3: To log in, provide the essential credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

Individuals may see the exam mark sheets and eligibility certificates in digital format using their DigiLocker account.

Validity of the test: The validity of CTET certificates was one of the significant modifications made this year in CTET. Previously, CTET certificates were valid for seven years; however, they are valid for lifetime. This year, the test was held in online mode.

Cut off: Usually, general category applicants must obtain at least 60% of the total marks available to qualify for the test, and SC, ST, and OBC candidates must obtain at least 55% of the total marks available. This implies that in order to qualify for the exam, students must score 90 out of 150.

No re-evaluation: CTET Result 2021 will not be rechecked or re-evaluated by CBSE. The Board has also said that no correspondence in this matter would be accepted.

