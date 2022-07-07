Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply for 44 posts; know how to apply, stipend and more

    Candidates who are interested and eligible may visit the official website at www.mhrdnats.gov.in for further information on eligibility and remuneration. Applicants have until July 19, 2022 to apply. This recruiting campaign will fill a total of 44 open positions.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana Telecom Circle, has issued a job advertisement asking individuals to apply for Apprentice positions under the Apprentices Act 1961. Candidates who are interested and eligible may visit the official website at www.mhrdnats.gov.in for further information on eligibility and remuneration. Applicants have until July 19, 2022 to apply. This recruiting campaign will fill a total of 44 open positions. Candidates can review the credentials, experience, selection criteria, and other information on the official website.

    Vacancy details

    • Apprentice ( Sales and Marketing Activities)-24
    • Apprentice (CM/CFA/EB)-20

    Important dates to keep in mind

    • The deadline for online registration is June 20, 2022.
    • The deadline for submitting an online application is July 19, 2022.
    • Verification of certificates and documents: July 30, 2022
    • Declaration of the Selection List: Approximately in August 2022.

    On or before July 19, 2022, interested and qualified candidates should apply through web portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL. Graduate (Technical/Non-Technical) and Diploma holders from any stream recognised by AICTE, GOI, and UGC can apply for the position. Candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 a month.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
