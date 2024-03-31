BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Matric result to be announced today; here's how to check it

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The BSEB is set to declare the Bihar board Class 10 result 2024 on March 31. Students can check their scores and download scorecard at the official website, at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is gearing up to announce the BSEB 10th Result 2024 shortly. Students who appeared for the board examinations can expect to access and download their results from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The dates of the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 were February 15–23, 2024.

Candidates can check their scores and download scorecard at the official website using roll code and roll number. The result link will be activated once the press conference concludes. Important information including the student's name, roll number, subject-specific scores, overall marks, and pass/fail status will all be included in the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024.

To access BSEB Matric mark sheets, candidates can adhere to the following steps:

1. Go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Locate the Matric result 2023 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll code and roll number.

4. Sign in to your account and proceed to download your mark sheet.

The Bihar Board class 10 exam will declare the result today where candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks and in both practical and theory exams.

Based on the data provided by BSEB, about 16.4 lakh students took part in the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024, which was administered across two sessions at 1,548 examination locations. Exams were set for two sessions: an afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM and a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.