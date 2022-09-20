Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BPSC 67th Admit Card: Hall ticket to be released today, here’s how to download

    Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will issue admit cards for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-examination. Once published, candidates can download BPSC 67th CCE Prelims re-exam admit card from bpsc.bih.nic.in or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

    BPSC 67th admit card hall ticket to be released today here is how to download gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 67th admit card 2022 on September 20. The candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the admit card at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Previously, the examination was scheduled for September 21 and admit cards for it were scheduled to be released on September 14. However, the commission later informed that the examination has been postponed till September 30 and admit cards will be released on September 20.

    BPSC 67th CCE is for filling up 807 posts in various government departments across the state.

    Here's how to download the admit card

    Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.
    Step 2: Now check the notification bar and tap on the Admit Card tab.
    Step 3: Fill your login credentials, like ID & password and then sign in.

    Also Read | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details

    Step 4: A hall ticket consisting of 67th BPSC prelims exam details & instructions will show on the screen.
    Step 5: Download and take a printout of the 67th BPSC  admit card  for further use and references.

    Also read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here

    Atul Prasad, the head of the BPSC, announced the date for the 67th prelims test on August 19, 2022. The 67th BPSC test is anticipated to draw more than 6 lakh applicants.
    The 67th prelims test for the BPSC, which was originally scheduled for September 21, will now take place on September 30. The test will be given between 12 and 2 pm. Candidates must arrive at the centre by 11 am. The BPSC will announce the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 based on the Equipercentile Equating Technique because the test will be administered across two occasions.

    Also Read | Bihar to have 'no-bag day', mandatory games period in schools soon

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details AJR

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here - adt

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here

    JAC Chandigarh 2022: Mock counselling result likely to be out today; know details here - adt

    JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result likely to be out today; know details here

    Bihar to have no bag day mandatory games period in schools soon gcw

    Bihar to have 'no-bag day', mandatory games period in schools soon

    DU Admissions 2022 After CUET UG results first cut off list likely to be announced on October 10 gcw

    DU Admissions 2022: After CUET UG results, first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 10

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 series likely to get new Dynamic Island feature like iPhone 14 report gcw

    iPhone 15 series likely to get new Dynamic Island feature: Report

    Did Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trisha Krishnan to get along sur

    Did ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha - adt

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha

    Kashmir s first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha gcw

    Kashmir's first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly says all is not well with our world drb

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

    Recent Videos

    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon