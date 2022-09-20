BPSC 67th Admit Card: Hall ticket to be released today, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will issue admit cards for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-examination. Once published, candidates can download BPSC 67th CCE Prelims re-exam admit card from bpsc.bih.nic.in or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 67th admit card 2022 on September 20. The candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the admit card at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Previously, the examination was scheduled for September 21 and admit cards for it were scheduled to be released on September 14. However, the commission later informed that the examination has been postponed till September 30 and admit cards will be released on September 20.

BPSC 67th CCE is for filling up 807 posts in various government departments across the state.

Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Now check the notification bar and tap on the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: Fill your login credentials, like ID & password and then sign in.

Step 4: A hall ticket consisting of 67th BPSC prelims exam details & instructions will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the 67th BPSC admit card for further use and references.

Atul Prasad, the head of the BPSC, announced the date for the 67th prelims test on August 19, 2022. The 67th BPSC test is anticipated to draw more than 6 lakh applicants.

The 67th prelims test for the BPSC, which was originally scheduled for September 21, will now take place on September 30. The test will be given between 12 and 2 pm. Candidates must arrive at the centre by 11 am. The BPSC will announce the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 based on the Equipercentile Equating Technique because the test will be administered across two occasions.

