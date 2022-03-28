Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar DElEd admissions: Know important dates, registration fee, how to apply and more

    The registration form is accessible on the Bihar School Education Board official website. The D.El.Ed registration period will conclude on April 8. Candidates may register with a late fee till April 10, 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    From March 28, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration procedure for the Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education). The registration form is accessible on the Bihar School Education Board official website. The D.El.Ed registration period will conclude on April 8. Candidates may register with a late fee till April 10, 2022.

    Registration fee: Candidates must spend Rs.400 to register for the Bihar D.El.Ed. The schools will finish the registration procedure online. Students must apply via the administrators of their individual schools.

    How to apply: 

    • Biharboardonline.com is the official website of the BSEB.
    • On the homepage, click the 'Registration' option.
    • A new page will appear on the screen.
    • Under the 'Diploma in Elementary Education' section, click on the link 'View/Download Registration Form.'
    • To apply, please download the application form.
    • Make a copy of the registration form.
    • Fill out all of the needed information.
    • Submit with the registration money to the appropriate school.

    If there are any problems on the registration card, they can be corrected on the board's website between April 11 and 13. For assistance with the online registration procedure or fee payment, please contact the school board at 0612-2232074, 2232257, or 2232239.

