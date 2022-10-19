Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BBOSE Result 2022: Class 10, 12 results for June declared; know steps here

    Students will need their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number, and email address to check their BBOSE class 10 and 12 results for the first exam session in June 2022.

    BBOSE Result 2022: Class 10, 12 results for June declared; know steps here - adt
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released class 10 and 12 results for the June 2022 exam session. Candidates can access and download their class 10 and 12 results from BBOSE's official website, bbose.org. To check their BBOSE class 10 and 12 results for the first exam session in June 2022, students will need their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number, and email address.

    Students are required to download the result scorecard from the official website. On October 19, the Bihar BBOSE June 2022 session exam results were released. From July 14 to August 8, 2022, the June session exam was held at various examination centres. 

    Here's how to check the Bihar BBOSE Result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, www.bbose.org
    2) Proceed to the results section
    3) Enter your roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, examination centre code, mobile number, and email address
    4) Then submit
    5) The BBOSE class 10 and 12 results will get displayed on the screen

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
