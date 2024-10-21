Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 OUT: Apply Now!

    Bank of Baroda is recruiting for the position of Business Correspondent Supervisor (BCS). Candidates interested in applying for these positions can apply by visiting the official website of Bank of Baroda.

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 OUT: Apply Now! RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: This is a great opportunity for candidates interested in getting a job in a bank. If you also want to work in a bank, then don't miss this opportunity. Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced vacancies for the post of Business Correspondent Supervisor (BCS). The application process for this recruitment of Bank of Baroda has started. Those who are willing to apply can apply on or before November 5.

    Candidates who want to apply for these positions can apply by visiting the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in. If you are also applying for these positions, then first read the points given below carefully.

    Eligibility to fill the form in Bank of Baroda-

    Candidates who are thinking of applying for this recruitment of Bank of Baroda must have a graduation degree from any recognized university. Also, having basic knowledge of computers is mandatory.

    Age limit to get a job in Bank of Baroda

    The age limit for candidates willing to apply for this recruitment of Bank of Baroda should be between 21 years to 45 years. Only then will you be eligible to apply.

    This is how you will get a job here

    Those applying for these positions will be selected on the basis of their qualifications and experience and will be called for an interview. Shortlisted candidates will be given interview details via email from the respective regional office.

    See the link and notification to apply here

    Link to apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 Notification

    This opportunity from Bank of Baroda is ideal for those candidates who want to develop new skills along with work experience in the banking sector. Interested candidates should submit their applications keeping in mind the deadline and attach all necessary documents correctly.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to get a job at Google? THESE tips from Sundar Pichai might help in achieving your dreams RBA

    Want to get a job at Google? THESE tips from Sundar Pichai might help in achieving your dreams

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more

    Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success RBA

    Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success

    Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

    Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

    IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey 'Journalist of the Year,' Shagun Kapil receives Agriculture Reporting award

    IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey 'Journalist of the Year,' Shagun Kapil receives Agriculture Reporting award

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference RTM

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon