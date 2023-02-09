Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 SI positions in Commando Battalion, APRO; check age limit, salary

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Assam's State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited applications for 42 Sub Inspector of Police (AB) positions in newly formed Commando Battalions and 16 existing Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) positions in the Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO).

    The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting candidates for various positions in the Assam Police Commando Battalion and Radio Organization (APRO). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online at slprbassam.in till February 22. This recruitment campaign intends to fill 58 positions.

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: about vacancies
    1) Sub-Inspectors of Police (AB) for newly formed Assam Commando Battalions - 42 positions, 
    2) APRO Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication): 16 positions

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: about pay scale
    The pay scale for these SI positions will be Rs 14000 to Rs 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs 8700. Grade pay and additional allowances as permitted by the rules.

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: about age limit
    Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 24 as of January 1, 2023 (Candidates must be born on or before 01-01-2003 and on or after 01-01-1999). Reserved category candidates will have their upper age limit relaxed.

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: about eligibility criteria
    Candidates must have a graduation degree. For APRO, a BSc (Electronics Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Science) or a BE/ BTech is required.

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: about the selection process
    Candidates whose applications are correct will be invited to a written test, PET/PST, and viva voce/Psychometric Test.

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: know the steps to apply
    1) Visit the official website, slprbassam.in
    2) Go to the online application portal and click on apply 
    3) Create a profile by registering
    4) Select a position, fill out the application form, and upload the requested documents
    5) Complete the form and submit it
    6) Download and take a copy for future need

