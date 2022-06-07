Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA announces class 10 result, 56.49% pass percentage, Know toppers here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Assam, 56.49 per cent of students passed the HSLC exam this year, the lowest percentage in four years.

    The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has announced the HSLC, or class 10 results, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The mark sheets for the Assam Matric result 2022 can be seen on the board websites by entering their roll numbers. 

    In Assam, 405582 students took the HSLC final exam, with 229131 (or 56.49%) passing. Raktotpal Saikia of North Lakhimpur's St Mary's High School topped the exam with 597 marks. 

    This year, an overall pass percentage of 56.49 per cent was observed. In the HSLC examination, boys performed better than girls. Boys had a pass percentage of 58.80 per cent, while girls had a pass percentage of 54.49 per cent. 

    Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results will be released alongside the HSLC results. In 2022, a total of 11,245 students were awaiting AHM results.

    Over 4 lakh students eagerly awaited the announcement of the SEBA, Assam HSLC Results 2022. SEBA held offline Assam HSLC 10th exams from March 16 to March 31, 2022.

    Websites to check the Assam HSLC Result 2022
    1) sebaonline.org 
    2) resultsassam.nic.in

    Toppers of the Assam HSLC result 2022
    1) Raktotpal Saikia - 597 marks ( St Mary's High School, North Lakhimpur) 
    2) Bhuyashi Medhi - 596 marks (Medhi of Little Flowers High School, Nalbari)
    3) Mridupawan Kalita, Labeeb Muzib and Partha Pratim Das - 595 marks
    4) Swapnaraj Kalita, Sneha Saikia, Samadrita Sarmah, Annesha Borah - 594 marks
    5) Jubaer Hussain, Pranjit Bardalai, Shanaj Anjum Yasmin, Equit Abbot Dutta - 593 marks

    The pass percentage of previous years of Assam HSLC results, 
    1) 2021 - 93.10 per cent
    2) 2020 - 64.80 per cent
    3) 2019 - 60.23 per cent 

