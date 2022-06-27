Assam HS results 2022: AHSEC Class 12th results declared; science best performing stream, know toppers

Assam Class 12th results will be issued for all courses, including Science, Arts, and Commerce. Assam will declare Class 12 results for all subjects, including Science, Arts, and Commerce. There were around 2.5 lakh students who registered for the Assam 12th examinations, which were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022.

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has declared the results for Assam class 12 or Assam HS examinations on June 27. The link to check the results is available at ahsec.assam.gov.in, ahsec.nic.in, and ahsec.nic.in. A total of 2.4 lakh students appeared for the examination this year for Arts, science and commerce. The results for all three were released and toppers announced.

In Arts results, as many as 83.48% of students have passed the exam. A total of 1,56,107 students took the exam of which got first division. As many as 52944 got second, and 47893 students got the third grade.

In commerce, out of 15,199 students who took the exam, as many as 13,264 have cleared the exam. The overall passpercentage of the stream is at 87.27%. This is the best performing stream. As many as 5018 students got first division followed by 5186 students who got second, and 3060 students getting third division in Assam HS results.

The highest pass percentage is from the science stream in which 92.19% of students cracked the exam. In commerce, 87.27% of students who took the exam have passed it while in arts the pass percentage is 83.48%

Toppers' list:

Rank 1- Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls' Senior Secondary School (487 marks)

Cherry Gohain, Womens College, Tinsukia (487 marks)

Rank 2- Bidisha Misra, Sankardev Academy (Senior Secondary School), Nalbari, - 486

Rank 3- Sudipta Debnath of Sankardev Senior Secondary School, Hojai (483)

Niloy Kurmi of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon.

Students who want to apply for re-checking of answer scripts can do so online beginning June 30. The deadline for applications is July 7. Application forms will be collected for online re-checking of answer scripts. Candidates interested in applying may visit www.ahsec.nic.in or www.punarikshan.in.

After achieving a record-high pass percentage across all streams last year, Assam HS's pass rate is projected to fall this year. Last year, 98.93% of pupils passed arts, 99.57% passed commerce, and 99.06 % passed science. This occurred because the results were announced without any examinations.

How to check:

Step 1. Go to the official website– ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the Assam HS result 2022 link

Step 4. On the appeared login page, key in your roll number and password

Step 5. Assam HS result would appear on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the result

Step 7. Take a printout for future references

via SMS

Students can also check their scores via SMS by texting Assam12 followed by their roll number to 56263. They will receive their results through SMS alert.

through App

Step 1: Navigate to Google Play.

Step 2: Get the Upolobdha app.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Verify the outcome using the roll number

Step 5: The outcome will be accessible.

