APJEE 2022: Registrations open today; know how to apply, documents needed

According to the official notice, the APJEE 2022 would be held on June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration and submission of the APJEE application form commenced on April 19 and will end on June 15, 2022. Candidates who successfully register for APJEE 2022 will receive their admit cards via the official website on June 18, 2022.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) will begin the application process for the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022 from April 19. Interested applicants should apply online at apdhte.nic.in, the official website.

According to the official notice, the APJEE 2022 would be held on June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration and submission of the APJEE application form commenced on April 19 and will end on June 15, 2022. Candidates who successfully register for APJEE 2022 will receive their admit cards via the official website on June 18, 2022.

Documents required

Aadhaar card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, scanned copy of passport size photo, scanned copy of signature, reservation or category certificates, caste category certificate, specially-abled person (PWD) certificate (if applicable), and domicile certificate are required for application.

How to apply?

Step 1: Navigate to apdhte.nic.in, the APDHTE's official website.

Step 2: From the home page, navigate to the APJEE 2022 registration link.

Step 3: Complete and submit the registration form.

Step 4: Sign in and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Submit your application by uploading your papers, paying the application cost, and uploading your paperwork.

The APJEE entrance test is designed to provide applicants with admission to different engineering and diploma programmes at the state's polytechnics.

Also Read | NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here

Also Read | REET 2022: Registrations to begin today, know eligibility criteria, how to apply and more