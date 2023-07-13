AP RGUKT IIIT Results 2023 OUT at rgukt.in; here's how to check

Candidates who have cleared the examination will be invited for counselling to secure admission to the AP RGUKT IIITs. The counselling process is expected to commence soon, and the schedule will be made available on the official website.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) on Thursday (July 13) announced the results of AP RGUKT IIIT 2023-24. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at rgukt.in. To access the results, candidates will need to provide their application number, as indicated on the admit card, along with their date of birth. Additionally, RGUKT has published the rank list and cut-off marks for the students.

Candidates who have cleared the examination will be invited for counselling to secure admission to the AP RGUKT IIITs. The counselling process is expected to commence soon, and the schedule will be made available on the official website. The purpose of the examination is to facilitate enrollment into the six-year BTech integrated course.

AP RGUKT IIIT results 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1 - Login to the official website of AP RGUKT

step 2 - Click on the results section on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4 - click on submit

Step 5 - Your result will appear on the screen, download and save for further use.

Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling. Students will thereafter be called for document verification. They must carry their RGUKT CET marks list as well as their rank cards.

In addition to the application number and date of birth, students must also provide various documents during the AP RGUKT IIIT counselling process. These documents include their class 10th or SSC hall ticket and mark sheet, class 12 hall ticket and mark sheet, caste certificate (if applicable), income certificate (if applicable), residence certificate, government-issued identification such as Aadhar or PAN card, and the counselling letter.

The AP RGUKT IIIT counselling typically takes place in three phases: phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3. Following the counselling rounds, the university will release the selection list and rank list of the students.

Based on these lists, students must secure their seats by paying the required fees and completing the admission process. The campuses available for admission are Nuzvid, Ongole, Srikakulam, and RK Valley (Idupulapaya).