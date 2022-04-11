AP POLYCET 2022: Application process commences, here are all details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 application has begun. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, conduct the AP POLYCET to give diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology. 

    The interested candidate can apply for the AP POLYCET online by May 5 at polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET is set to take place on May 29. Candidates will be able to download their AP POLYCET hall tickets one week before the exam.

    The AP POLYCET administering authority has made the common admission test application process available in two ways: online and through helpline centres. Candidates can go to the helpline centres and submit the completely completed AP POLYCET application form and the application fee.

    Steps to follow,

    1) Navigate the TS POLYCET official website, polycetap.nic.in

    2) Clink on the link directing to the AP POLYCET application 2022.

    3) Go through the detailed notification. 

    4) Fill in all the asked details in teh application form.

    5) Upload the scanned copies and photographs.

    6) Pay the asked fees.

    7) Now submit the form.

    8) If required, download the form and money receipt.

    Annually, the AP POLYCET is held for admissions to diploma-level government programmes, aided, private, unaided polytechnics, and second shift polytechnics offered in existing private unaided engineering institutions.

