AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2025: Check steps to download hall ticket via official link at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025: BIEAP has released hall tickets for AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2025. Students can download them from the official website or via WhatsApp.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

AP Intermediate: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 on February 20, 2025. Students can download the hall tickets either by visiting the official website or via the official Whatsapp number. 

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2025 Important Dates 

•    Hall Ticket distribution begins: February 20, 2025
•    Examination begins from: March 1, 2025

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets: official website 

Students can also download the hall tickets by visiting the official website of Inter Board at bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets: Download via WhatsApp

Students can now easily download their AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025 through WhatsApp, thanks to the AP government’s digital services. Follow these simple steps:
1.    Save the number 9552300009 on your mobile.
2.    Send a "Hi" message to this number on WhatsApp.
3.    From the options that appear, select "Service."
4.    Choose "Educational Services" and then select "Hall Ticket Download."
5.    Select "Intermediate Exams," enter your details, and download your hall ticket.
6.    Take a printout of your hall ticket to bring to the exam center.

AP Intermediate: Points to remember

Download your hall ticket as soon as possible and carefully check all the details to avoid any issues before the exam. The board has made all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth examinations. Students should stay updated with official notifications and follow all guidelines for a hassle-free exam experience.

