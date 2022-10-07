Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP ICET Counseling 2022 schedule announced; know fees, key dates, process here

    Candidates who have passed the AP ICET entrance examination are eligible for AP ICET counselling 2022 and can register online at icet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website. According to the announced schedule, the registration process will begin on October 9, 2022.

    AP ICET Counseling 2022 schedule announced; know fees, key dates, process here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, announced the AP ICET Counseling 2022 dates on Friday. As per the announced dates, registration will begin on October 9, 2022, on the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in. Also, Candidates can view the entire schedule on the website. The AP ICET 2022 counselling registration will conclude on October 12, 2022.

    Candidates should know that once the registration forms link is activated, you can enter your information using the provided link. You must register first before proceeding with your application. 

    Candidates who have passed the AP ICET entrance exam are eligible for AP ICET 2022 counselling. Candidates from the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories must pay a Rs 1200 counselling registration fee. However, the counselling registration fee for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories is Rs 600.

    Know schedule of AP ICET Counseling 2022: 

    1) Registrations - October 9 to October 12, 2022

    2) Verification of uploaded certificates - October 10 to October 14, 2022

    3) Web option selection - October 14 to October 16, 2022

    4) Change of web options - October 17, 2022

    5) Allotment of seats - October 19, 2022

    6) Reporting to colleges - October 20 to October 21, 2022

    Know entire list of documents for AP ICET Counseling 2022:

    1) AP ICET rank card

    2) AP ICET 2022 admit card

    3) SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo

    4) Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree

    5) Caste certificate SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities (if required)

    6) Income certificate (Issued by MRO)

    7) PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Sports and games certificate (if required)

    8) Transfer certificate 

    Know steps to register for AP ICET Counseling 2022: 

    1) Go to the official website of AP ICET, icet-sche.aptonline.in

    2) Click on the AP ICET counselling registration link

    3) Key in the required credentials, AP ICET 2022 roll number, password, and security pin

    4) Complete the form and upload the documents

    5) Now, book the slot and make the payment of the fee

    6) Download and keep a copy

    Candidates should be aware that the seat allocation will be made public on October 19, 2022. Keep checking the official website for more information.

    Also read: KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here

    Also read: NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates her

    Also read: JEECUP Counseling Round 4 Registrations 2022 commences today; know important dates, details here

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection - adt

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 released; know how to download - adt

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 released; know how to download

    National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on hold till further orders, says NCERT AJR

    National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on hold till further orders, says NCERT

    JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 6 registration begins today; know process, important dates - adt

    JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 6 registration begins today; know process, important dates

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check - adt

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow sur

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow

    pro-wrestling WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30-ayh

    WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30

    Sena vs Sena: Team Shinde claims 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of bypoll; EC asks team Thackeray to respond by October 8 - adt

    Team Shinde claims Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of bypoll; EC asks team Thackeray to respond by Oct 8

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India's Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's bedroom song is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's bedroom song is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW

    Recent Videos

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon