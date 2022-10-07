AP ICET Counseling 2022 schedule announced; know fees, key dates, process here

Candidates who have passed the AP ICET entrance examination are eligible for AP ICET counselling 2022 and can register online at icet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website. According to the announced schedule, the registration process will begin on October 9, 2022.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, announced the AP ICET Counseling 2022 dates on Friday. As per the announced dates, registration will begin on October 9, 2022, on the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in. Also, Candidates can view the entire schedule on the website. The AP ICET 2022 counselling registration will conclude on October 12, 2022.

Candidates should know that once the registration forms link is activated, you can enter your information using the provided link. You must register first before proceeding with your application.

Candidates who have passed the AP ICET entrance exam are eligible for AP ICET 2022 counselling. Candidates from the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories must pay a Rs 1200 counselling registration fee. However, the counselling registration fee for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories is Rs 600.

Know schedule of AP ICET Counseling 2022:

1) Registrations - October 9 to October 12, 2022

2) Verification of uploaded certificates - October 10 to October 14, 2022

3) Web option selection - October 14 to October 16, 2022

4) Change of web options - October 17, 2022

5) Allotment of seats - October 19, 2022

6) Reporting to colleges - October 20 to October 21, 2022

Know entire list of documents for AP ICET Counseling 2022:

1) AP ICET rank card

2) AP ICET 2022 admit card

3) SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo

4) Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree

5) Caste certificate SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities (if required)

6) Income certificate (Issued by MRO)

7) PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Sports and games certificate (if required)

8) Transfer certificate

Know steps to register for AP ICET Counseling 2022:

1) Go to the official website of AP ICET, icet-sche.aptonline.in

2) Click on the AP ICET counselling registration link

3) Key in the required credentials, AP ICET 2022 roll number, password, and security pin

4) Complete the form and upload the documents

5) Now, book the slot and make the payment of the fee

6) Download and keep a copy

Candidates should be aware that the seat allocation will be made public on October 19, 2022. Keep checking the official website for more information.

