AP ECET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores and other details

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the APSCHE website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To view their results online, candidates would need to have their AP ECET hall tickets. Everyone will be able to download their ECET rank cards using that number and their registration number.

Here’s how to check the scores

- Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, a link saying AP ECET result 2022 will be available.

- Click on the link.

- Enter the registration number and hall ticket number, the AP ECET results will appear on the screen.

- Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The AP ECET 2022 was conducted on July 22 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra institutes. The preliminary answer key was released on July 24 and the objections were invited till July 26. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

According to past trends, APSCHE typically publishes the AP ECET Counseling 2022 schedule as soon as the results are announced. The counselling is conducted in a series of rounds, and anyone who doesn't receive a seat in one round has the option of applying for the following one. The AP ECET 2022 exam is being conducted for candidates to take admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics.

