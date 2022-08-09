Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here

    To check AP ECET Results 2022, candidates will need their ECET hall ticket and registration number. They should keep their documents handy. The AP ECET 2022 answer key was previously released on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result is expected to release on Wednesday, August 10, as per local media reports. Candidates can access their scorecards via the APSCHE's official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by entering their registration numbers and hall ticket ID.

    The AP ECET 2022 answer key was released on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, and candidates had until July 26 to file objections to the answer key. The ECET exam was held on July 22.

    Know how to check the AP ECET 2022 Result:

    1) Go to the official website of, apsche.ap.gov.in

    2) Click on the result link on the home page

    3) Key in the login credentials such as registration numbers and hall ticket 

    4) Click on submit 

    5) The result will be on the screen, download the scorecard and take a printout

    APSCHE has yet to confirm the date of the AP ECET 2022 results. Candidates should be aware that the ECET results date is based solely on local media reports, and neither the official website nor Manabadi has received any updates.

    Candidates need their ECET hall ticket and registration number to check AP ECET Results 2022. They should keep their documents handy in case they are needed later.

    On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada administered the AP ECET 2022 examination (APSCHE). Candidates who pass the ECET exam are eligible for admission to second-year Engineering and Pharmacy courses and BSc Mathematics.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
