AP EAMCET 2023 Result at 10:30 am; How to check results and more

AP EAMCET 2023 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to declare the results of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 on June 14. Candidates will be able to check their marks on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, starting from 10:30 am.

The Engineering stream examination was held between May 15 and 19. The examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams took place between May 22 and 23. In addition to the results, APSCHE is expected to announce the names of the toppers in both streams and the number of qualified students. A direct link to check the marks will be shared once it becomes available.

Following the state-level entrance exam, students will need to participate in the EAMCET counselling process to secure admission in participating colleges. The AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard will provide detailed information such as the candidate's name, secured marks, group total, maximum scores, gender, category, combined score, qualifying status, weightage, father's name, local area, hall ticket number, stream, registration number, intermediate percentage, and rank.

The passing marks for general and OC categories are 25 per cent, while there is no minimum passing mark for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories.

How to download AP EAMCET Result 2023?

Here are the steps to download the AP EAMCET Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for AP EAMCET Result 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF of the AP EAPCET result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.