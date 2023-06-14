Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP EAMCET 2023 Result at 10:30 am; How to check results and more

    AP EAMCET 2023 Result: On June 14, the Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the results for the AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2023, which includes the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test

    AP EAMCET 2023 Result updates toppers, how to check results and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    AP EAMCET 2023 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to declare the results of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 on June 14. Candidates will be able to check their marks on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, starting from 10:30 am.

    The Engineering stream examination was held between May 15 and 19. The examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams took place between May 22 and 23. In addition to the results, APSCHE is expected to announce the names of the toppers in both streams and the number of qualified students. A direct link to check the marks will be shared once it becomes available.

    Following the state-level entrance exam, students will need to participate in the EAMCET counselling process to secure admission in participating colleges. The AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard will provide detailed information such as the candidate's name, secured marks, group total, maximum scores, gender, category, combined score, qualifying status, weightage, father's name, local area, hall ticket number, stream, registration number, intermediate percentage, and rank.

    The passing marks for general and OC categories are 25 per cent, while there is no minimum passing mark for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories.

    How to download AP EAMCET Result 2023?

    Here are the steps to download the AP EAMCET Result 2023:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Step 2: Click on the link for AP EAMCET Result 2023 on the homepage.

    Step 3: Log in using your registration number and hall ticket number.

    Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download the PDF of the AP EAPCET result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HSCAP Plus One trial allotment to be ANNOUNCED today; Here's HOW to check anr

    Kerala HSCAP Plus One trial allotment to be ANNOUNCED today; Here's HOW to check

    Jharkhand board, JAC 11th Result 2023: Here's how to check Class 11 result AJR

    JAC 11th Result 2023 to be out soon: Here's how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 result

    NEET UG 2023 Result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    NEET UG 2023 result DECLARED; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; Here how to check results, more details

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; How to check results, more details

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared over 14624 candidates pass other details gcw

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared; Here's how you can check your marks

    Recent Stories

    DMK Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody after arrest, complains of chest pain AJR

    DMK's Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody after arrest, complains of chest pain

    Kerala news LIVE 14 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments

    Kerala News LIVE: Massive fire breaks out in Kozhikode; 2 shops gutted

    Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From TV to Bollywood-know how he won millions of hearts RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From TV to Bollywood-know how he won millions of hearts

    Avatar 3 James Cameron blockbuster franchise gets delayed here when upcoming instalments will release RBA

    Avatar 3: James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise gets delayed; here's when upcoming instalments will release

    Chickpea to Quinoa: Here are 7 fat-burning vegetarian foods (MSW)

    Chickpea to Quinoa: Here are 7 fat-burning vegetarian foods

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon