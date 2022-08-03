AP 10th supplementary result 2022 announced; know how to check

Students who took the supply exams can now access their results by entering their hall ticket number. The AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 were released for the supplementary examinations held in July.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSE AP 10th Supplementary Result 2022 has been announced. The AP SSC Supply Results 2022 are now available at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Check the results online using the link provided to the official website. For your convenience, the steps are provided below.

The AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 were released for the supplementary examinations held in July. Students who took the supply exams can now access their results by entering their hall ticket number.

Know how to check the AP 10th Supplementary Result 2022:

1) Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in or Manabadi

2) On a new window, enter the AP 10th hall ticket number and submit

3) The supplementary results will be displayed

To be promoted, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent in the exam. Students who did not pass the supplementary examination would have to sit for the SSC Examinations in 2023.

According to media reports, 615908 students appeared in the AP 10th exam this year, with 414285 passing. In the AP SSC exam 2022, 316820 male candidates and 299085 female candidates appeared. The total number of girls who passed the exam is 211460, while 202821 boys qualified. This year, 615908 students from 11671 schools took the AP SSC exams. A total of 797 schools have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

