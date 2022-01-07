Amrita University begins admissions for post-graduate management programs

For MBA aspirants, Amrita School of Business (ASB) is taking in applications for eligible students who have excelled at any of the valid tests from CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ GMAT/ GRE. ASB provides an MBA with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Business Analytics, and Human Resources.

Amrita University, which is ranked A++ by NAAC and is the 5th Best Overall University in India in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2021, has announced that admissions for its post-graduate management programs are now available.

For MBA aspirants, Amrita School of Business (ASB) is taking in applications for eligible students who have excelled at any of the valid tests from CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ GMAT/ GRE. ASB provides an MBA with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Business Analytics, and Human Resources.

The university also offers an integrated MBA-MS Dual Master's program in Management in conjunction with University at Buffalo, State University of New York [UB], one of the best public colleges in the United States. Amrita also has student exchange programs with top international institutions for eligible students.

Admission to Amrita School of Business's MBA 2022 program will be through online applications on the website (https://aoap.amrita.edu/cappg-22/index/).

Candidates will be selected for a Personal Interview (PI) based on their academic and test scores and will be notified of the date through email and SMS.

A majority of Amrita School of Business's total seats are reserved for scholarships, and the school has a track record of 100% successful placements from multinational and reputable MNCs in 2021, with the highest package of 17.55 lakhs per annum. With an average CTC of 7.71 lakhs per year, ASB has an industry-ready curriculum taught by faculties with rich corporate experience.

More Details: amrita.edu/mba