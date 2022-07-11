Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be released today; know how to check

    Candidates are advised that after the release of the AILET 2nd Merit list 2022, they should have approximately 2-3 days to complete the admissions process.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 for All India Law Admission Test will be released on Monday, July 11, 2022, for all candidates awaiting admission. Those looking for this admissions list can find it on the official website, nationallawuniversity.in. The steps for checking are listed below.

    The admissions process will be followed by the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022. Students are informed that this merit list will only apply to BA LLB courses and will not apply to any other courses. Before this, on July 6, 2022, the AILET 1st Merit list was released, and students had until July 8, 2022, to complete their admissions process.

    Candidates may need to enter their login information to access the second merit list. They can also follow the step-by-step instructions provided below to download this list.

    Here's how to check the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022:
    1) Candidates must visit the official website, nationallawuniversity.in
    2) On the homepage, go to the AILET 2nd Merit List link and click
    3) Select the preferred option and login if needed to access the list
    4) Your AILET 2nd merit list will be displayed on your screen
    5) Download and take a print of the copy

    Candidates are advised that after the release of the AILET 2nd Merit list 2022, they should have approximately 2-3 days to complete the admissions process. Admissions information will be posted on the official website. Keep an eye on this page for a direct link to the merit list once it is published.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
