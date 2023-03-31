AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIFD WAT 2023: The Army Institute of Fashion and Design will conclude the registration for the AIFD written admission exam 2023 today. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register for the AIFD application form 2023 at the official website at aifd.edu.in. 
     

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    The Army Institute of Fashion and Design (AIFD) will conclude registration for the AIFD written admission exam (WAT) 2023 on Friday, March 31. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register for the AIFD application form 2023 on the official website at aifd.edu.in. The AIFD WAT 2023 is slated to be held on April 23, 2023. 

    AIFD WAT application form 2023: know how to apply 
    Candidates can apply for the AIFD WAT 2023 by following the instructions below.
    1) Navigate to the AIFD's official website at aifd.edu.in
    2) Click on the 'Admissions 2023-24' tab 
    3) On the new page click on the 'new registration'
    4) Complete the form with the required personal details, academic qualifications
    5) Pay the fees and upload all required documents
    6) Submit the AIFD WAT application form 2023 and save it for future

    When registering for the exam, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The institute will issue the AIFD online admission test (OAT) admit card in the first week of April. On May 4, 2023, the AIFD 2023 results will be released.

    AIFD WAT application form 2023: know the required documents 
    1) Attendance card
    2) Marksheet of higher degree/ examination
    3) Marksheet of the qualifying examination
    4) Age proof according to the class 10 or 12 or equivalent exam mark sheet/ TC
    5) Category certificate (if applicable)
    6) Certificates 1, 2, and 3 for children of army personnel (if applicable) 

