AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23

AIFD WAT 2023: The Army Institute of Fashion and Design will conclude the registration for the AIFD written admission exam 2023 today. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register for the AIFD application form 2023 at the official website at aifd.edu.in.

The Army Institute of Fashion and Design (AIFD) will conclude registration for the AIFD written admission exam (WAT) 2023 on Friday, March 31. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register for the AIFD application form 2023 on the official website at aifd.edu.in. The AIFD WAT 2023 is slated to be held on April 23, 2023.

AIFD WAT application form 2023: know how to apply

Candidates can apply for the AIFD WAT 2023 by following the instructions below.

1) Navigate to the AIFD's official website at aifd.edu.in

2) Click on the 'Admissions 2023-24' tab

3) On the new page click on the 'new registration'

4) Complete the form with the required personal details, academic qualifications

5) Pay the fees and upload all required documents

6) Submit the AIFD WAT application form 2023 and save it for future

When registering for the exam, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The institute will issue the AIFD online admission test (OAT) admit card in the first week of April. On May 4, 2023, the AIFD 2023 results will be released.

AIFD WAT application form 2023: know the required documents

1) Attendance card

2) Marksheet of higher degree/ examination

3) Marksheet of the qualifying examination

4) Age proof according to the class 10 or 12 or equivalent exam mark sheet/ TC

5) Category certificate (if applicable)

6) Certificates 1, 2, and 3 for children of army personnel (if applicable)

Also Read: NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

Also Read: Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check