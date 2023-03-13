AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result

AFCAT 1 result 2023: The AFCAT results are accessible at the official website on afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can access their AFCAT scores via their logins. The AFCAT test was held on February 24, February 25, and February 26.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023. The AFCAT results are accessible at the official website on afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can access their AFCAT scores via their logins. The AFCAT test was held on February 24, February 25, and February 26. The official website said, "The AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login."

AFCAT 01/2023 result: Steps to check

1) Navigate to the official website, afcat.cdac.in

2) Click on 'AFCAT 01/2023 Result' on the homepage

3) Key in the login credentials

4) Cross-check the AFCAT results for 2023

5) Download it and take the printout of the result

AFCAT 01/2023 result: know the cut-off

The anticipated AFCAT cut-off is between 150 and 160 marks; however, candidates must score over 180 marks to make the merit list.

The IAF conducts the AFCAT exam 2023 twice yearly to recruit Class-1 gazetted officers for technical and non-technical branches for flying and ground responsibilities. The AFCAT exam comprises four sections- English, mathematics, general science and reasoning, and military aptitude.

Also Read: TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check

Also Read: Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

Also Read: Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term

