Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result

    AFCAT 1 result 2023: The AFCAT results are accessible at the official website on afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can access their AFCAT scores via their logins. The AFCAT test was held on February 24, February 25, and February 26.

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023. The AFCAT results are accessible at the official website on afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can access their AFCAT scores via their logins. The AFCAT test was held on February 24, February 25, and February 26. The official website said, "The AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login."

    AFCAT 01/2023 result: Steps to check
    1) Navigate to the official website, afcat.cdac.in
    2) Click on 'AFCAT 01/2023 Result' on the homepage
    3) Key in the login credentials
    4) Cross-check the AFCAT results for 2023
    5) Download it and take the printout of the result

    AFCAT 01/2023 result: know the cut-off
    The anticipated AFCAT cut-off is between 150 and 160 marks; however, candidates must score over 180 marks to make the merit list.

    The IAF conducts the AFCAT exam 2023 twice yearly to recruit Class-1 gazetted officers for technical and non-technical branches for flying and ground responsibilities. The AFCAT exam comprises four sections- English, mathematics, general science and reasoning, and military aptitude.

    Also Read: TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check

    Also Read: Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

    Also Read: Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term
     

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14 on aiimsexam.ac.in; know exam date, steps to apply - adt

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14; know exam date, steps to apply

    Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu - adt

    Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

    Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term - adt

    Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term

    HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know important dates, vacancy details - adt

    HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know process

    Recent Stories

    Delhi MLAs get massive 66 percent hike in pay; this is what they will draw now AJR

    Delhi MLAs get massive 66 percent hike in pay; this is what they will draw now

    Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey vma

    Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    IND vs AUs Border-Gavaskar Trophy Coach Rahul Dravid talks about challenge of playing World Test Championship final against Australia right after IPL 2023-ayh

    Coach Dravid talks about 'challenge' of playing WTC final against Australia right after IPL

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja to KL Rahul - Biggest winners and losers of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Khawaja to Rahul - Biggest winners and losers of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon