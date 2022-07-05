ABVP protest: Schools in Telangana remain shut today

ABVP has called for a bandh to protest the non-distribution of textbooks to Telangana schools and arrest 34 ABVP leaders.

All Telangana public and private schools are closed on Tuesday, July 5, due to a statewide bandh called by the Akhil Bharathiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP). The ABVP has called for a bandh to protest the non-distribution of textbooks to Telangana schools and the arrest of 34 ABVP leaders.

The arrested Osmania University ABVP leaders were reportedly protesting the delay in the textbook distribution in schools on July 2 in front of the Commissioner and Directorate of School Education office in Lakdikapul. As per ABVP sources, nine leaders have been remanded and sent to Chanchaluguda jail.

"Even after 20 days of school reopening, textbooks have yet to be distributed. In addition, many schools lack infrastructure, facilities, washrooms, and other amenities. This is our primary request for tomorrow's bandh," said Sreesailam Veeramalla, ABVP National Executive Council Member and Osmania University Research Scholar. Adding that, the ABVP is requesting the formation of a regulatory fee committee to implement a proper fee structure in both public and private schools.

Veeramalla further added that they also demand the dismissal of fabricated cases that have been filed against ABVP leaders who participated in a protest against the state's failing schools.

Meanwhile, some schools have decided to open on July 23, the fourth Saturday of the month, to compensate for the lost working day.

Some schools in Hyderabad have also declared Tuesday a holiday due to rain. However, according to IMD Hyderabad, only light to moderate rains are expected in the city tomorrow.

