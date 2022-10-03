Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here

    The Airport Authority of India, AAI, conducts a recruitment drive for the Eastern region. The announcement is for the positions of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics), and Senior Assistant (Accounts). The application form will be available on October 12, 2022.

    Meanwhile, candidates can access the notification at aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment. A total of 47 positions must be filled.

    Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 30 as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the upper age limit for SC/ST candidates is relaxed by five years and three years for OBC candidates. The basic educational qualifications and experience required for candidates vary depending on the position. The notification is attached below for your convenience.

    For all candidates, the application fee would be Rs 1000. Female/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen/EWS candidates/apprenticeship training in AAI do not have to pay anything.

    Know important dates for the AAI Recruitment 2022:
    1) Registration and profile creation - October 12, 2022
    2) Completion of application- November 10, 2022
    3) Application fee payment - November 10, 2022

    According to the notification, the selection procedure for candidates will include a computer-based written examination, document verification, a driving test for junior assistants only, and a physical measurement test for a junior assistant.

    The notification contains all of the information. Candidates are encouraged to read it before applying. For the most recent information, candidates should visit the official website.

