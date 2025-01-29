7 fully funded scholarships for Indian students to study abroad

Explore prestigious international scholarships like MEXT, Chevening, Commonwealth, and more. These opportunities offer fully funded programmes for undergraduate, postgraduate, and research studies in various fields, covering tuition, travel, and living expenses.

Do you wish to pursue studies abroad but are worried about the financial aspect? While education loans are a great way to fund your studies, there's an even more exciting alternative. Several nations from the US to the UK and Japan, offer fully funded opportunities to Indian students to study at prestigious universities. Studying abroad can be an incredible adventure, offering exposure to new cultures and perspectives. Let’s explore seven fully funded scholarships that will help you achieve your dream.

MEXT Scholarship (Monbukagakusho Scholarship)

MEXT scholarships offered by the Japanese government provide fully funded educational opportunities for students to study in prestigious Japanese universities. From arts, science and tech, a variety of courses are on offer. Students can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, research, and skill training programmes. The competition is tough, so make sure to earn good academic grades while maintaining an excellent record of extracurricular activities to stand out among other candidates.

What’s on offer: No tuition fees, round-trip tickets to Japan, monthly allowance

Upcoming application period: April- May 2025

Chevening Scholarships

The Chevening Scholarship offered by the government of UK, provides financial assistance to pursue a one-year Master’s degree at any UK university of the students’ choice. Candidates with exceptional academic records, proven leadership potential, and work experience are preferred.

What’s on offer: Living expenses, travel costs, other allowances, fully covered tuition fees

Upcoming application period: September 2025

Commonwealth Scholarship

The Commonwealth Scholarship funded by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK introduces several fully funded scholarships for Indian students every year. Students can pursue Master’s and PhD degrees in various fields at UK universities through this scholarship.

What’s on offer: Fully covered tuition fees, travel expenses, other allowances

Upcoming application period: September-November 2025

DAAD Scholarships

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) offers a variety of scholarships to Indian students for undergraduate, Master's, and PhD programs in Germany. DAAD scholarships aim to foster international academic exchange and strengthen the educational and cultural ties between India and Germany. They offer Indian students an opportunity to study at some of Germany's top universities while gaining valuable international experience.

What’s on offer: Fully funded tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs, and additional allowances

Upcoming application period: It varies depending upon the type of scholarship and programmes. Please check the official website for latest information.

Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships

Offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), the Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships offer funding to exceptional Indian students to pursue a Master's degree at select US universities. It is often offered to experienced individuals in their respective fields. The fellowship covers various fields of study, including arts and culture management, environmental science/studies, higher education administration, public administration, and women's studies/gender studies.

What’s on offer: Education at world-class institutions, round-trip travel to the US, financial support

Upcoming application period: May-June 2025

Rhodes Scholarship

The Rhodes Scholarship is a fully funded international scholarship for students from all over the world to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford, UK. It provides an amazing opportunity for a life-changing experience at Oxford, covering tuition fees, living expenses, and offering the chance to connect with a global network of influential leaders.

What’s on offer: Tuition coverage, living and travel allowances

Upcoming application period: June to August 2025

British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM

The British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM are designed to support female students from around the world who wish to pursue postgraduate studies in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) at UK universities. These scholarships aim to promote gender equality in STEM by providing financial support to women from underrepresented backgrounds.

What’s on offer: Fully covered tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs

Upcoming application period: Later this year

Latest Videos