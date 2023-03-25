Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Welcome to the world, Aurelia...' Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd daughter with Priscilla Chan, shares cute pics

    Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg shares pictures on Instagram in order to announce the birth of his third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. He captioned the post as “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing.”

    Welcome to the world Aurelia Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd daughter with Priscilla Chan shares cute photos gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan recently welcomed their third child. Zuckerberg posted a message on the social networking website to mark the birth of his third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. 

    While sharing the photos, Meta CEO captioned the post as “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing.” In one of the images, Zuckerberg can be seen smiling at his child. The newborn girl is held close to Chan in a later picture as she tries to make skin-to-skin contact. 

    Also Read | Earning marginally over Rs 7 lakh? You may receive relief under new tax regime

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    Three daughters—August, 5, Maxima "Max," 7, and Aurelia—were born to Zuckerberg and Chan.

    The couple revealed the news of Max and August's pregnancy in their original pregnancy announcement from September. Priscilla and Zuckerberg were seen smiling at the camera in the picture as his hand was resting on her womb.

    Also read: Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

    People are praising both of them in the comments section after other users saw the post. 

    Since Zuckerberg and Chan met while queuing up for a party in 2003, their love story is special. She was in her first year of college, and he was in his second. They shared a residence in 2010 and later were married in 2012. Their guests were taken aback when Chan married them in their Palo Alto garden because they assumed it was Chan's medical school graduation party. 

    Also Read | Jack Dorsey’s wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg report

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Intel co founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94 know all about him Tim Cook Sundar Pichai react gcw

    Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94

    Earning marginally over Rs 7 lakh You may receive relief under new tax regime gcw

    Earning marginally over Rs 7 lakh? You may receive relief under new tax regime

    UPI makes India global leader in next-generation payments infrastructure: FIS' 2023 Global Payments Report AJR

    UPI makes India global leader in next-generation payments infrastructure: FIS' 2023 Global Payments Report

    Kerala new liquor policy: Toddy shops to have classification like bars ANR

    Kerala's new liquor policy: Toddy shops to be classified like bars

    Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023 Check details gcw

    Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB's Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness

    Rahul Gandhi addresses media after disqualification live updates gcw

    ‘PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani…’ Rahul Gandhi on disqualification

    football UEFa Euro 2024 Qualifiers FRA vs NED France new era off to a flying start; here is proof all is well between Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann-ayh

    France's new era off to a flying start; here's proof all is well between Mbappe and Griezmann

    Intel co founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94 know all about him Tim Cook Sundar Pichai react gcw

    Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94

    Conman Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up

    'Conman' Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon