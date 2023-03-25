'Welcome to the world, Aurelia...' Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd daughter with Priscilla Chan, shares cute pics

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg shares pictures on Instagram in order to announce the birth of his third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. He captioned the post as “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing.”

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan recently welcomed their third child. Zuckerberg posted a message on the social networking website to mark the birth of his third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

While sharing the photos, Meta CEO captioned the post as “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing.” In one of the images, Zuckerberg can be seen smiling at his child. The newborn girl is held close to Chan in a later picture as she tries to make skin-to-skin contact.

Also Read | Earning marginally over Rs 7 lakh? You may receive relief under new tax regime

Three daughters—August, 5, Maxima "Max," 7, and Aurelia—were born to Zuckerberg and Chan.

The couple revealed the news of Max and August's pregnancy in their original pregnancy announcement from September. Priscilla and Zuckerberg were seen smiling at the camera in the picture as his hand was resting on her womb.

Also read: Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

People are praising both of them in the comments section after other users saw the post.

Since Zuckerberg and Chan met while queuing up for a party in 2003, their love story is special. She was in her first year of college, and he was in his second. They shared a residence in 2010 and later were married in 2012. Their guests were taken aback when Chan married them in their Palo Alto garden because they assumed it was Chan's medical school graduation party.

Also Read | Jack Dorsey’s wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg report