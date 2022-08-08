Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here

    In July of this year, UIDAI, the Aadhaar issuing body, signed a technical collaboration agreement with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, to launch the 'Bhuvan Aadhaar' portal. The platform will provide information on Aadhaar centres across India and their locations.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Aadhaar Card is one of the most important personal documents for official work or identity verification. The Government of India issues a 12-digit unique identification number to each citizen.

    The number is unique to each individual and is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It includes biometrics, a photo, an address, and other information. An Aadhaar card is required for every business in life, from banking operations to online transactions.

    Individuals should know that they can easily update the information on their cards by visiting the near Aadhaar Enrolment Centres in their city. To update your Aadhaar card with the new details, here's a step-by-step guide to finding Aadhaar Enrolment Centres in your neighbourhood:

    1) Navigate to the official website of the Aadhaar authority, uidai.gov.in
    2) Keep scrolling until you find the 'Update Aadhaar' option. 
    3) Now, go to the 'Update Aadhaar at Enrolment/Update Center' option
    4) On a new page, click on the 'postal (pin) code' button
    5) A new page will open, and enter your postal code
    6) Key in the captcha for verification
    7) Fill in all the required details and click on the locate a centre option

    Furthermore, residents can search for relevant Aadhaar centres by location.

    Furthermore, residents can search for relevant Aadhaar centres by location.
    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
