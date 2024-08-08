Want to know Income Tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide to check it

You must be wondering when you will receive your income tax (I-T) refund now that you have filed your income tax forms. Additionally, if you haven't submitted your return yet, you have until December 31, 2024, to do so by incurring a penalty. The income tax agency typically processes refunds in a timeframe of four to five weeks. However, it is crucial to verify the notification you get from the income tax department if you do not receive the refund on schedule.

What would happen if the tax department sent you a question or if they rejected your return because it was not complete? Thus, continue to go over any information you could have received from the tax division.

To verify the validity of your income tax refund, you'll need the following:

1. User ID and Password: To log into the system, you obviously need a user ID and password.

2. PAN and Aadhaar are linked: Your PAN and Aadhaar have to be connected as well.

3. ITR submitted claiming refund: In addition, you need to file your income tax return claiming a refund in order to be able to track its progress.

How to verify the status of your I-T refund:

1. To begin with, go to eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/, the e-filing portal.

2. At this point, you must enter your password and user ID.

3. If your PAN is not connected to your Aadhaar, a pop-up notification stating that it is not connected to your Aadhaar will appear. Click the "Link Now" option to link your PAN with Aadhaar; if not, click "Continue."

4. From here, select Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns under the e-file heading.

5. You may now verify the status of your refund for the selected assessment year.

6. You can now see the information. The life cycle of submitted ITRs is also available for viewing.

