Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Want to know Income Tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide to check it

    Learn how to check your Income Tax refund status online with this easy step-by-step guide. Follow these simple instructions to track your refund status quickly and accurately.

    Want to know Income Tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide to check it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    You must be wondering when you will receive your income tax (I-T) refund now that you have filed your income tax forms. Additionally, if you haven't submitted your return yet, you have until December 31, 2024, to do so by incurring a penalty. The income tax agency typically processes refunds in a timeframe of four to five weeks. However, it is crucial to verify the notification you get from the income tax department if you do not receive the refund on schedule.

    What would happen if the tax department sent you a question or if they rejected your return because it was not complete? Thus, continue to go over any information you could have received from the tax division.

    To verify the validity of your income tax refund, you'll need the following:
    1. User ID and Password: To log into the system, you obviously need a user ID and password.
    2. PAN and Aadhaar are linked: Your PAN and Aadhaar have to be connected as well.
    3. ITR submitted claiming refund: In addition, you need to file your income tax return claiming a refund in order to be able to track its progress.

    How to verify the status of your I-T refund:
    1. To begin with, go to eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/, the e-filing portal.
    2. At this point, you must enter your password and user ID.
    3. If your PAN is not connected to your Aadhaar, a pop-up notification stating that it is not connected to your Aadhaar will appear. Click the "Link Now" option to link your PAN with Aadhaar; if not, click "Continue."
    4. From here, select Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns under the e-file heading.
    5. You may now verify the status of your refund for the selected assessment year.
    6. You can now see the information. The life cycle of submitted ITRs is also available for viewing.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc for ninth straight time AJR

    BREAKING | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc for ninth straight time

    Mukesh Ambani outlines future plans, says 'Reliance ready for next level of growth' gcw

    Mukesh Ambani outlines future plans, says 'Reliance ready for next level of growth'

    What is Yen carry trade? Why did it trigger a global stock market fall? gcw

    What is Yen carry trade? Why did it trigger a global stock market fall?

    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till one am vkp

    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till 1 am

    Will Bangladesh unrest impact India's overall trade balance? S&P Global Ratings sheds light snt

    Will Bangladesh unrest impact India's overall trade balance? S&P Global Ratings sheds light

    Recent Stories

    Ex WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away: Know educational background here ATG

    Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Know educational background here

    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University honorary doctorate Heres what we know vkp

    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University’s honorary doctorate? Here’s what we know

    Kerala govt let 32 families hit by Kavalappara landslides rot in auditorium for 4 years anr

    Kerala govt let 32 families hit by Kavalappara landslides rot in auditorium for 4 years

    Tata Motors to Apollo Tyres: Stocks to watch on August 08 RKK

    Tata Motors to Apollo Tyres: Stocks to watch on August 08

    Bengaluru Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat reopens for vehicles after landslide debris clearance vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat reopens for vehicles after landslide debris clearance

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon