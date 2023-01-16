Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Vegans are great but...' Bill Gates seems optimistic about future of plant-based foods

    The 67-year-old billionaire was asked questions about a variety of topics from Redditors, including the climate and veganism, prompting Gates to share his optimism about plant-based meats. "I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today," Bill Gates said.
     

    Vegans are great but Bill Gates seems optimistic about future of plant based foods gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 8:52 PM IST

    Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, gave his opinion on the future of meat substitutes during his yearly Reddit Ask Me Anything session. Redditors questioned the 67-year-old millionaire on a range of subjects, including the environment and veganism, which prompted Gates to express his enthusiasm for plant-based meats.

    One of the user asked: “What's your view on veganism/plant-based diets as a means to reduce climate impact?" Responding to the thread, Gates wrote: "There are companies making 'beef' in new ways and people working to still use cows but reduce the methane emissions."

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Even if their market share is now limited, he continued, "I think these items will be extremely good someday." According to Gates, he has supported the meat substitute companies Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Upside Foods (formerly known as Memphis Meats). The billionaire expressed less optimism about the probability that the general people will adopt vegetarianism in order to rescue the environment.

    "For people who want to go vegan that is great but I don't think most people will do that," he wrote. The philanthropist stressed that, regardless of the business being discussed, he feels it all comes down to cost as he wrapped up his responses to queries about climate change.

    Also Read | World's wealthiest net worth is 1% twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report

    He went on to name "climate innovation" as one of the four things he's excited about for 2023. Gates also revealed why he owns 275,000 acres of farmland, his views on artificial intelligence, and his continued support for Android during the AMA session.

    Also Read | 'Employees crying, breaking down in office': Amazon Indian employee shares scene amid layoff

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 8:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ShareChat announces layoffs fires 20 per cent employees in latest job cuts gcw

    ShareChat announces layoffs, fires 20% employees in latest job cuts

    Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    World s wealthiest net worth is 1 per cent twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report - adt

    World's wealthiest net worth is 1% twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report

    Employees crying, breaking down in office Amazon Indian employee shares heartbreaking scene amid layoff gcw

    'Employees crying, breaking down in office': Amazon Indian employee shares scene amid layoff

    Meta and Microsoft vacating offices in US over work from home model amid tech layoffs Report gcw

    Meta and Microsoft vacating offices in US amid tech layoffs: Report

    Recent Stories

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives over 3000 bookings waiting period touches three months gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives over 3,000 bookings, waiting period touches three months

    Exercise Varuna: India, France engage off the western seaboard

    Exercise Varuna: India, France engage off the western seaboard

    Nepal plane crash Co pilot Anju Khatiwada husband flew same airline passed away 16 yrs ago in similar way gcw

    Nepal plane crash: Co-pilot Anju Khatiwada's husband flew same airline, passed away 16 yrs ago in similar way

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is finally here Price starts from Rs 15 99 lakhs to rival Tata Nexon EV gcw

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is finally here! Price starts from Rs 15.99 lakhs, to rival Tata Nexon EV

    UGC NET 2023: Application registration for December 2022 to conclude on January 17; know fees, other details

    UGC NET 2023: Application registration for December 2022 to conclude on January 17; know fees, other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon