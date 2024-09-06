Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPI Circle launched: What is it? How does it work? How to set it up?

    The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced "UPI Circle," a feature allowing primary users to grant limited transaction access to secondary users. This initiative aims to enhance financial inclusion and convenience for individuals who may not have their own bank accounts or prefer not to engage in digital transactions directly.

    UPI Circle launched: What is it? How does it work? How to set it up? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a new feature called "UPI Circle", aimed at enhancing digital payment accessibility. With the use of this new functionality, primary users may now add friends and family as secondary users, allowing them to access the primary user's bank account for transactions up to certain restrictions.

    Its purpose is to make UPI transactions more convenient for people who do not have bank accounts of their own or are wary of making digital payments. The capability is intended to enable secondary users who may be financially reliant to utilise UPI, according to NPCI.

    The features of "UPI Circle" were described by NPCI in a press release. According to the agency, secondary users—like family members or coworkers—can now receive payment authorisation from primary users, allowing them to conduct transactions straight from the original user's account.

    This function is anticipated to be especially helpful for elderly individuals who are wary of making digital transactions, parents who give their kids allowances, and company owners who have to handle petty cash for their employees.

    The feature does come with layers of intervention and security measures. Once added, primary users will have the option to set spending limits or require approval for each transaction.  While the "Approve Every Payment" option gives the principal user more control by demanding their permission for every transaction, the "Spend With Limits" option enables secondary users to make payments within predetermined limits without requiring further approval.

    A single transaction cannot exceed Rs 5,000, with the maximum monthly limit imposed by NPCI at Rs 15,000. Additionally, the secondary user will have a Rs 5,000 restriction for the first 24 hours. The agency claims that the principal user will be able to keep an eye on what the secondary users are doing on the app. For several secondary users, a primary user can establish multiple maximum limitations (under Rs 15,000).

    Approximately 6% of UPI users do a high volume of transactions, mostly as a result of their ability to execute transactions on behalf of others. This capability will provide greater simplicity when making delegated payments while maintaining the same level of control for the principal user, according to an NPCI statement.

    How to set up UPI circle:

    • Go to the Circle Menu on UPI: Tap "Add Family or Friends"
    • To add someone, enter a backup UPI ID, scan their UPI QR code, or go through your phone contacts.
    • Assign Rights: "Spend With Limits" or "Approve Every Payment" are your options.
    • A notice inviting the secondary user to approve the request will be sent.
    • Secondary users can begin utilising the primary user's UPI account to make payments after they've been accepted.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zomato introduces dark mode: New feature delights late-night foodies gcw

    Zomato introduces dark mode: New feature delights late-night foodies

    Lost your PAN card? Here's how to easily request a duplicate NTI

    Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to easily request a duplicate

    Amazon says exports from India-based sellers to cross $5 billion in 2024, indicates shift from China shk

    Amazon's bold move! Exports from India-based sellers to cross $5 billion in 2024, indicates shift from China

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching shk

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching

    Apple Intel Cisco, IBM and others cut jobs: Over 27,000 tech employees loses employment in August 2024 gcw

    Apple, Intel, Cisco, IBM and others cut jobs: Over 27,000 tech employees loses employment in August 2024

    Recent Stories

    Want to get Korean glass skin? Here's a step-by-step DIY guide

    Want to get Korean glass skin? Here's a step-by-step DIY guide

    Delhi High Court orders Wikipedia to comply with Indian laws, warns of possible ban

    Delhi HC orders Wikipedia to comply with Indian laws, warns of possible ban

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down as release of 'Emergency' postponed due to CBFC delay RTM

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down as release of 'Emergency' postponed due to CBFC delay

    Meet India's richest singer worth Rs 1728 crore, not Arijit Singh or Diljit Dosanjh RTM

    Meet India's richest singer worth Rs 1728 crore, not Arijit Singh or Diljit Dosanjh

    DIY Guide: How to clean a heavy lehenga at home without dry cleaning NTI

    DIY Guide: How to clean a heavy lehenga at home without dry cleaning

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon